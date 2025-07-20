In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 29% month-on-month to US$159.6 million, and Pudgy Penguins transaction volume increased by 247.32%.

2025/07/20 08:53
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 29% in the past week to $159.6 million. Market participation has rebounded, with the number of NFT buyers increasing by 89.32% to 176,807 and the number of NFT sellers increasing by 86.08% to 112,430. The number of NFT transactions also increased by 20.61% to 1,627,841.

Ethereum network sales reached US$79.7 million, a surge of 61.83% from the previous week; Bitcoin network transaction volume reached US$24.8 million, an increase of 60.58%; Polygon network transaction volume reached US$16.8 million, a decrease of 9.44%; Mythos Chain network transaction volume reached US$11.1 million, a decrease of 20.71%.

Courtyard on Polygon remained at the top of the collectibles rankings with $14.1 million in sales, despite a 13.07% drop in sales. Pudgy Penguins sales reached $9.3 million, up 247.32%. The number of transactions for this collectible more than doubled (115.31%), with significant increases in both the number of buyers (45%) and the number of sellers (51.72%).

This week's high-value sales include:

  • Uncategorized Ordinals sold for 68.9989 BTC ($8,193,864)
  • V1 CryptoPunks Wrapped #5822 sold for 200 ETH ($725,130)
  • Autoglyphs #157 sold for 380,000 USDC (380,000 USD)
  • Autoglyphs #480 sold for 75 WETH ($252,448)
  • Pudgy Penguins #4039 sold for 65 ETH (201,661 USD)
Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion