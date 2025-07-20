The whale who once used BTC to cross-chain to exchange 46.05 million US dollars of ETH bought 649.62 ETH again

PANews reported on July 20 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "the whale who once used BTC to cross-chain to exchange 46.05 million USD of ETH" continued to increase his position and has now made a profit of 4.93 million USD through two ETH waves. 7 hours ago, he spent 2.31 million DAI to buy 649.62 ETH through the transfer address 0x772...65247, with an average price of 3,560 USD; since the third wave since July 7, he has bought a total of 5,512 ETH at an average price of 2,685 USD, and has now made a floating profit of 5.125 million USD.

