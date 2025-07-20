Analysis: This week, some on-chain addresses hoarded 391,000 ETH, worth about $1.4 billion

PANews reported on July 20 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the price of ETH rose from $3,000 to $3,600 this week due to the massive net inflow of ETFs and the ETH reserve plan of US stock companies. Only some on-chain addresses that I have paid attention to have hoarded up to 391,000 ETH (US$1.4 billion) through various channels this week.

