Analysis: Every 10,000 BTC added to ETF holdings can push up the average price by 1.8%, and may rise to $150,000 in October

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Decrypt, research firm Cooper Research released a report stating that as a large amount of investor funds poured into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, an increase in Bitcoin prices seemed inevitable. Data showed that for every 10,000 BTC increase in ETF holdings, the price of Bitcoin could rise by an average of 1.8%. Analysts pointed out that judging from a series of data indicators, Bitcoin seemed ready to rise sharply again. The leverage-driven market frenzy was gradually fading, and Bitcoin's price trend might take a more moderate path. It is expected to reach $140,000 in September and rise to $150,000 as early as early October.

