Ohio Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Strategy by 21,499 shares in the second quarter of this year

2025/07/20 21:46
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Barron's, the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, one of the largest public pension funds in the United States, disclosed in a document submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it bought more Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) shares in the second quarter of this year. Data showed that the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings by 21,499 shares of Strategy, bringing the total number of shares held at the end of the second quarter to 101,880 shares. As the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, Strategy has been selling preferred shares to raise more funds to buy the cryptocurrency, and its stock price rose 40% in the first half of 2025 and 4.7% in the third quarter.

It is reported that the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System has total assets of US$155.6 billion, making it the 14th largest public fund in the United States.

