Ethena Points Ranking TOP1 Whale holds 839.5 billion Ethena points and can obtain about 21.94 million ENA, worth about 10.675 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 20 that according to the monitoring of chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the top whale in the Ethena points ranking bought nearly 450 million sUSDe YT (about 5 million US dollars) due on July 31 during the period of ENA price decline from 05.21 to 06.03. According to the current sUSDe APY of 9.74%, it is estimated that it can generate 120,000 US dollars in interest income per day. He currently holds 839.5 billion Ethena points (YT contributed a part), which is 1.49 times that of the second place. According to the rule of Season 4 airdrop of no less than 3.5% of the total amount, he can get about 21.94 million ENA, which is about 10.675 million US dollars.