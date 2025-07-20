Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO: I learned about Bitcoin while studying Chinese in Shanghai

PANews reported on July 20 that Bitcoin Treasury Capital CEO Christoffer De Geer published an article on the X platform, revealing that he needed to remit money to Sweden when he was studying Chinese in Shanghai in 2013. When he was looking for alternatives, he accidentally learned about Bitcoin. As a Swede in China, he found a 12-year-old Bitcoin miner and began to learn about wallets, keys, UTXO, block browsers, and an anonymous person named Satoshi Nakamoto.

Today, Bitcoin Treasury Capital already holds 156 bitcoins and has reached an equity financing agreement of up to 200 million Swedish kronor with a group of investors. It has also been approved for listing and trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with the stock code X4L. Bitcoin Treasury Capital will continue its Bitcoin financial strategy.