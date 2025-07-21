NFT trading volume exceeded $140 million last week, reaching the highest level since mid-January

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, the recent rise in Ethereum prices has driven the prosperity of its NFT ecosystem, with on-chain transaction volume reaching its highest level since mid-January. In the past week, Ethereum NFT transaction volume reached US$75 million, accounting for most of the total transaction volume of US$143.5 million on major blockchains. Ethereum NFT transaction volume has increased significantly compared to two weeks ago, when the chain's weekly transaction volume was only US$18.3 million. During the same period, Bitcoin-based NFT transaction volume also increased from US$11 million to US$25.6 million, although Polygon-based NFT transaction volume decreased slightly.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.