Bitcoin Core developers fix 5-year-old disk fill vulnerability

PANews
2025/07/21 07:48
Core DAO
CORE$0.4922-8.34%
NODE
NODE$0.07083-8.12%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Protos, the Bitcoin Core development team this month fixed a disk filling vulnerability that has plagued full node operators for five years. The vulnerability allows attackers to force node hard disks to continuously write redundant data through malicious log instructions (such as LogPrintf, LogInfo, LogWarning, or LogError, etc.), causing serious impacts on mechanical hard disk nodes and even causing performance degradation of flash memory devices.

The fix was submitted via PR 32604 and merged into the main branch by senior developer Gloria Zhao. The submission passed 19 checks and no objections. Developers expect that the disk filling attack will disappear completely after the patch is popularized in the Bitcoin network with the new version of Bitcoin Core. The latest version of Bitcoin Core is 29.0, which was released on April 14, and the Core version is usually upgraded every few months. As a voluntary software package that does not allow automatic updates, full node operators must always choose to manually upgrade their software. About 16% of node operators are running version 29.0. Other nodes are running older versions of the software.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002794-23.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:45
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
MAY
MAY$0.05015-4.18%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002655-15.52%
SOON
SOON$0.143-3.96%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011033-8.01%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:33
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
Stride
STRD$0.1292-6.24%
STRK
STRK$0.1157-8.32%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:41

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion