CITIC Securities: The US Stablecoin Act has been implemented, and relaxed regulation is conducive to market expansion

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, CITIC Securities Research Report stated that on July 17, Eastern Time, the U.S. Congress passed the GENIUS Act, marking the official implementation of the first federal-level stablecoin regulatory framework in the United States. From the perspective of the bill's advancement process, after the passage of the "Big and Beautiful Act", crypto legislation was quickly listed as the top agenda of the House of Representatives, and Trump personally promoted consensus within the Republican Party, highlighting the priority of the crypto field in the U.S. policy framework. From the content of the bill, the House of Representatives did not make substantive changes to the version passed by the Senate, and still retained a relatively loose regulatory framework with the federal government as the main body and the state level as the supplement. Looking ahead, as the regulatory details of the GENIUS Act are implemented, U.S. financial and technology giants are expected to accelerate their entry, promote the accelerated diffusion of stablecoins from issuance to application scenarios, and may bring about the continued expansion of the stablecoin market size.

