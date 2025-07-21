Huajian Medical establishes a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States and initiates application for a U.S. stablecoin license

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong-listed company Huajian Medical announced that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary IVD GROUP in New York State, the US subsidiary will promote the core operating entity of the IVDNewCo Exchange strategy in the United States. In addition, the US subsidiary has officially started the process of submitting a stablecoin license application to relevant US regulatory agencies (including but not limited to the SEC and CFTC). This move is a substantial advancement of the group's "US stablecoin license application plan" in the previous announcement, demonstrating the group's execution and foresight in its global compliance layout.