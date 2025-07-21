A whale who previously exchanged WBTC for ETH exchanged it back to WBTC today, making a net profit of 11 BTC in two months

PANews reported on July 21 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a certain whale swapped WBTC for ETH in May and swapped it back to WBTC today, making a net profit of 11 BTC (about 1.364 million US dollars) in two months.
The ETH price rose by 48.7% (from $2,527 to $3,759) and the final exchanged WBTC was 11.64 more than the initial amount. The analyst said that this operation requires "accurate trend judgment + firm determination to hold positions", which is difficult for ordinary investors to replicate.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.