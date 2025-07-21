A whale who previously exchanged WBTC for ETH exchanged it back to WBTC today, making a net profit of 11 BTC in two months

PANews reported on July 21 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a certain whale swapped WBTC for ETH in May and swapped it back to WBTC today, making a net profit of 11 BTC (about 1.364 million US dollars) in two months.

The ETH price rose by 48.7% (from $2,527 to $3,759) and the final exchanged WBTC was 11.64 more than the initial amount. The analyst said that this operation requires "accurate trend judgment + firm determination to hold positions", which is difficult for ordinary investors to replicate.