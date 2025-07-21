JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns

PANews
2025/07/21 09:54
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05494-4.61%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Fortune magazine, last month, when JPMorgan Chase informed fintech companies that it planned to charge them for accessing its customers' bank account data, the move caused a strong reaction in many areas of the financial industry. According to four industry executives, the move is a blow to the fintech industry and may have a devastating impact on early startups, including those in the cryptocurrency industry. However, analysts believe that mature fintech companies such as PayPal and Block (formerly Square) may not be greatly affected by this fee adjustment.

Under the plan, the bank could charge data aggregators fees every time a consumer moves money from JPMorgan to a cryptocurrency account or a third-party service like Robinhood. Crypto and fintech companies often use aggregators like Plaid or MX to access customer accounts at major financial institutions like JPMorgan. So far, banks haven’t charged fintech companies, but that could change. Aggregators are widely expected to pass on the new fees to fintech customers, and some may even pass the costs on to consumers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002794-23.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:45
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
MAY
MAY$0.05015-4.18%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002655-15.52%
SOON
SOON$0.143-3.96%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011033-8.01%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:33
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
Stride
STRD$0.1292-6.24%
STRK
STRK$0.1157-8.32%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:41

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion