Consensys: A small number of MetaMask users reported "unusually high disk activity", a fix is coming soon

PANews
2025/07/21 10:42
HARD Protocol
HARD$0.007409+1.31%
SOON
SOON$0.1429-3.90%

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Cointelegraph, MetaMask developer Consensys confirmed that it would urgently fix the problem of abnormal writing of browser extensions to the hard disk. Multiple users reported that the plug-in continued to write data in the background, up to 5MB per second, causing an average of 500GB of data to be written to the solid-state drive (SSD) every day. The problem can be traced back to May 9, when user "Quanquan" reported that the unused MetaMask plug-in wrote 100GB of data in a single day. On June 24, user ripper31337 recorded the problem in detail, pointing out that the cumulative write reached 25TB in three months. A Consensys spokesperson acknowledged the existence of "abnormally high disk activity", which mainly affected users with too large status data, and promised to fix it by reducing the frequency of writes and optimizing data capture strategies. The latest feedback shows that the vulnerability still exists as of July 17. Some users said that the plug-in has consumed 50% of the life of their SSD. The MetaMask team responded again on July 19 that the repair plan is being promoted.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002794-23.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:45
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
MAY
MAY$0.05015-4.18%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002655-15.52%
SOON
SOON$0.143-3.96%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011033-8.01%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:33
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
Stride
STRD$0.1292-6.24%
STRK
STRK$0.1157-8.32%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:41

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion