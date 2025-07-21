Consensys: A small number of MetaMask users reported "unusually high disk activity", a fix is coming soon

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Cointelegraph, MetaMask developer Consensys confirmed that it would urgently fix the problem of abnormal writing of browser extensions to the hard disk. Multiple users reported that the plug-in continued to write data in the background, up to 5MB per second, causing an average of 500GB of data to be written to the solid-state drive (SSD) every day. The problem can be traced back to May 9, when user "Quanquan" reported that the unused MetaMask plug-in wrote 100GB of data in a single day. On June 24, user ripper31337 recorded the problem in detail, pointing out that the cumulative write reached 25TB in three months. A Consensys spokesperson acknowledged the existence of "abnormally high disk activity", which mainly affected users with too large status data, and promised to fix it by reducing the frequency of writes and optimizing data capture strategies. The latest feedback shows that the vulnerability still exists as of July 17. Some users said that the plug-in has consumed 50% of the life of their SSD. The MetaMask team responded again on July 19 that the repair plan is being promoted.