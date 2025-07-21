NFT Market Cap Jumps 21% to $6.3B Overnight — What’s Going On?

CryptoNews
2025/07/21 14:26
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018314-13.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.15769-2.67%
YachtingVerse
YACHT$0.01632-0.18%
FORM
FORM$3.8312-0.18%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07749-4.02%

The NFT market roared to life on Monday, jumping more than 20% in a single day, with total market cap rising from $5.1b to $6.3b.

After months of stagnation, renewed interest in Ethereum-based collections appears to be driving the sudden revival.

A major catalyst came in the form of a high-profile CryptoPunk sweep. According to on-chain data from Lookonchain, a newly created wallet, 0x1bb3, spent 2,082 ETH, or about $5.87m, to purchase 45 CryptoPunk NFTs within hours.

The transaction lit up OpenSea, where the wallet now holds assets valued at over 1,700 ETH, or roughly $6.5m.

CryptoPunks Dominate as Blue-Chip NFTs Spark Market Revival

CryptoPunks led the rally, with floor prices climbing 14% from the previous day to $175,320. This surge pushed the project to the top of the 24-hour sales leaderboard, clocking in over $14.7m in volume, according to CryptoSlam. That marked a staggering 11,143% increase in daily sales.

Other Ethereum collections followed suit. Moonbirds recorded a 31.1% gain, while Pudgy Penguins rose 2.7%. Bored Ape Yacht Club saw a 6.9% increase, and niche collections like Infynex Patron gained 9.4%.

The broader uptick signals a shift in sentiment as investors appear to be rotating capital back into high-value NFT assets.

Iconic Collections and ETH Dominance Hint at Broader Recovery

Ethereum retained its dominance by a wide margin, notching $32m in NFT sales over 24 hours, a 339% spike. Solana, Bitcoin and BNB Chain trailed, each generating between $1.3m and $2.1m in sales, data from CryptoSlam showed.

The rise in activity coincides with a sharp increase in wallet activity and a visible uptick in both buyer and seller participation. Ethereum alone saw over 5,400 buyers and 6,000 sellers across NFT marketplaces within the same period.

While it remains unclear whether this momentum will sustain, the sharp uptick shows how quickly sentiment can shift in the NFT space. The market had been mired in sluggishness for months, with volumes declining and floor prices softening across major collections.

Not all platforms or blockchains experienced the recovery to the same extent. While Ethereum-based collections surged, others like Immutable and Polygon recorded smaller gains or minor dips, showing Ethereum’s ongoing lead in high-value NFT transactions.

CryptoPunks’ leading role in the recent surge shows the enduring appeal of iconic collections with cultural significance, particularly when major investors join the action.

This rapid influx of funds and interest might indicate the onset of a wider market recovery. Still, experienced analysts warn that the NFT market remains unpredictable and closely tied to overall cryptocurrency trends.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002794-23.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:45
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
MAY
MAY$0.05015-4.18%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002655-15.52%
SOON
SOON$0.143-3.96%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011033-8.01%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:33
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
Stride
STRD$0.1292-6.24%
STRK
STRK$0.1157-8.32%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:41

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion