Glassnode: Bitcoin's upward trend has not changed due to the sharp growth in the previous two cycles

PANews
2025/06/15 17:12
Notcoin
NOT$0.00197-6.36%

PANews reported on June 15 that Glassnode published an article on the X platform stating that although the current market value of Bitcoin has increased significantly compared with the previous two cycles, the development trend of the current cycle has not changed due to the increase in market value, and it is still continuing the growth trend of the previous two cycles.

Data shows that Bitcoin rose 1076% from 2015 to 2018, 1007% from 2018 to 2022, and 656% from 2022 to date. This trend shows that market demand growth is in sync with the mature development of Bitcoin, and it is also a sign that investors are still optimistic about Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

PANews reported on August 1st that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced the establishment plan for the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee. The plan states that the MIIT
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:23
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele can now run for election indefinitely

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele can now run for election indefinitely

El Salvador approved indefinite reelection for President Bukele and extended terms to six years, sparking backlash from critics warning of rising authoritarianism.
SIX
SIX$0.02013-4.82%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004957-3.74%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00765-3.65%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000023+4.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:28
Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

According to PANews on August 1st, Indonesia's Directorate General of Taxation monitors annual cryptocurrency tax revenue between 50 billion and 60 billion rupiah (approximately US$31.25 million and US$36.4 million). Tax
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:49

Trending News

More

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele can now run for election indefinitely

Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million

Among the top 300 crypto tokens by market capitalization, six tokens saw monthly gains exceeding 100%, including ZORA, which rose by 746.5%, and REKT, which rose by 208.3%.