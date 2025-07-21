The Blockchain Group adds 22 Bitcoin to its holdings, reports 1,373% YTD BTC yield

The Blockchain Group recently purchased 22 Bitcoin following a series of recent shares-related capital increases, raising its total holdings to nearly 2,000 BTC.

According to a recent notice, Europe’s first BTC Treasury company announced that it has completed a capital increase as part of the firm’s At-The-Market or ATM-type capital increase program with TOBAM. The subscription price for each share €3.95 or worth $4.59. The generated funds amounted to approximately €1.1 million ($1.28 million).

In addition, the Blockchain Group also converted BSA 2025-01 into 2,274,754 new ordinary shares of the Company, for a total amount of €1.2 million.

Funds raised from both capital raising activities were used to buy more BTC (BTC) to increase the Blockchain Group’s holdings. Around $2.2 million was used to purchase 22 Bitcoin, bringing the publicly-listed firm on Euronext Growth Paris’ total holdings to 1,955 BTC as of July 21. The firm’s BTC holdings are now worth $233.5 million.

According to the notice, the firm’s current BTC holdings have generated BTC yield amounting to 1,373% on a year-to-date basis and 7.5% on a quarter-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Blockchain Group’s BTC gain has reached 549.3 BTC or approximately €55.5 million on a year-to-date basis.

Price chart for Bitcoin in the past few hours of trading, July 21, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

At press time, Bitcoin has gone up by 1.21% in the past 24 hours of trading. As of July 21, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap is trading hands at a daily high of $119,451. BTC’s current value continues to inch closer and closer to the $120,000 threshold.

The token recently fell not long after it reached a new all-time high just a week prior. It has since been unable to reclaim the same high, however it has so far remained within the $117,000-$119,000 mark.

Most recently, the Blockchain Group informed investors that it has taken the final steps to get listed on the U.S. OTCID market which is a platform that provides a transparent and regulated environment for international companies to engage with U.S. investors.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
