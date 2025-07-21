Thailand SEC proposes relaxing rules for testing crypto ICO investors

PANews reported on July 21 that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) proposed to relax the knowledge testing requirements for retail crypto investors, allowing investors who have passed the test to be exempted from repeated testing, and changing the current quarterly retesting regulations to a suitability assessment every two years.

The new rules require ICO portals to conduct comprehensive suitability testing on all digital token investors to ensure that investment risks match product risks. The proposal aims to reduce the burden on investors and ICO portals while being consistent with existing securities regulatory standards. The SEC is now open for public comments, with a deadline of August 1.