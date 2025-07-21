Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory releases ultra-large-scale cross-domain mixed training technology solution

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Xinhua Finance, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory released DeepLink ultra-large-scale cross-domain mixed training technology solutions, which supports cross-domain long-term stable mixed training of large models with hundreds of billions of parameters in multiple intelligent computing centers over a thousand kilometers, such as connecting the intelligent computing centers between Shanghai and Jinan over 1,500 kilometers, and realizing the interconnection and large-model mixed training of intelligent computing centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Guizhou and other places. At present, the DeepLink open computing system of Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory has been deeply integrated into intelligent computing platforms such as China Unicom, China Telecom, SenseTime, and Yidian, achieving stable operation of "1 platform + N chips + X regions".

