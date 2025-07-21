ZBCN price rockets 15% as Zebec Network ecosystem posts strong June performance

Crypto.news
2025/07/21 20:28
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,183-1,45%
Zebec Network
ZBCN$0,0051669-10,34%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,001668-5,28%

Zebec Network’s price jumps 15%, buoyed by ecosystem growth and influx of new payroll clients.

Zebec Network (ZBCN) price is up 15% in the past 24 hours, rising alongside a broader rally in the altcoin market.

After consolidating within a narrow range between $0.00310 and $0.00380, ZBCN price briefly dipped below support late last week. However, the swift rebound suggests the move was likely a false breakdown, shaking out weaker hands before the current surge.

ZBCN price rockets 15% as Zebec Network ecosystem posts strong June performance - 1

With today’s 15% move, ZBCN price is now testing the key resistance zone between $0.0036 and $0.0038, a level that has repeatedly rejected upward momentum over the past two weeks. A breakout above this area could signal a shift in market structure and open the door to further upside, potentially targeting the $0.0040 psychological level. This would mark 12% gain from the current price of $0.0036.

On the downside, immediate support sits at $0.0035, a level that previously acted as resistance and has now flipped to support. Below this, the lower boundary of the trading range at $0.00310 provides a secondary and strong support zone, which could help contain pullbacks.

ZBCN price rally appears to be bolstered by strong fundamentals across the Zebec Network’s ecosystem. As highlighted in its June 2025 volume report, Zebec Network’s payroll volume surged to $43 million monthly.

On the consumer side, Zebec Cards, including Black, Silver, and Carbon tiers, saw $52 million in rolling 4-week volume, a 7% increase, with nearly 11,900 cards now issued across 97 countries. According to Zebec team, this growth follows the successful onboarding of users from ScienceCardUK into the Zebec Cards ecosystem, along with new payroll client acquisitions in the U.S., adding to the platform’s momentum.

ZBCN price rockets 15% as Zebec Network ecosystem posts strong June performance - 2

Additionally, Zebec’s leadership recently spoke at the UK House of Lords on July 10, engaging with policymakers and regulators, an institutional milestone that likely further boosted market sentiment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VisionGame
VISION$0,0002794-23,82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:45
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
MAY
MAY$0,05015-4,18%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,002655-15,52%
SOON
SOON$0,143-3,96%
FUNToken
FUN$0,011033-8,01%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001254-1,25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:33
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
Stride
STRD$0,1292-6,24%
STRK
STRK$0,1157-8,32%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:41

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion