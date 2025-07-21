Upexi's SOL holdings rose to 1.818 million, with a market value of US$331 million

PANews reported on July 21 that Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI ), a Nasdaq-listed company that holds SOL as a corporate reserve asset, announced that it had purchased an additional 100,000 SOL ( Solana ), increasing the company's total holdings to 1,818,809 SOL , which is approximately $ 331 million at the current price. The company said that based on the existing SOL holdings, the annualized staking income is expected to reach approximately $ 26 million. In addition, Upexi recently completed approximately $ 200 million in equity and convertible bond private placement financing, and unrealized income in three months was approximately $ 58 million.

