Telegram founder: Black market speculation of rare usernames, digital IDs, etc. creates extortion risks

PANews reported on July 21 that Telegram founder Pavel Durov had just posted on his channel that the price of rare usernames, digital IDs and gifts had soared to over $100,000, attracting criminals to extort user assets through blackmail and threats. Some channels even charged for deleting posts after defamation as a means of profit. He stressed that such behavior was "illegal and immoral" and Telegram would resolutely remove such perpetrators, and called on victims to send private messages to report and provide evidence.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.