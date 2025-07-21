A user lost $1.23 million in assets due to mistakenly entering a phishing website

PANews reported on July 21 that SlowMist founder Cos ( Yu Xian ) tweeted that a user searched for aave on Google and clicked on the first search result, which led to the theft of assets worth $ 1.23 million. It is reported that the phishing website used Uniswap 's multicall mechanism to authorize the user's LP NFT to the phishing contract, and then the assets were transferred. Cos reminded users that as the market heats up, the risk of phishing is also increasing, and they must be vigilant against network security risks.

