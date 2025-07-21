Strategy’s $740m Bitcoin bet signals no ceiling for BTC conviction

While Bitcoin’s price surged past $122,000 last week, Strategy grew its holdings to over 607,770 BTC, proving its conviction hasn’t wavered. The company’s stash is now worth more than the cash reserves of ExxonMobil, cementing its position as a heavyweight in both crypto and traditional finance.

According to a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 21, Strategy acquired 6,220 Bitcoin (BTC) between July 14 and July 20 at an average price of $118,940 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 607,770 BTC.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it funded the $739.8 million purchase through a mix of stock sales, including Class A common shares (MSTR) and three series of perpetual preferred stock: STRK, STRF, and STRD.

The timing is notable: the buy came as Bitcoin hovered near record highs, signaling that Strategy’s approach is less about market timing and more about an unrelenting thesis. With its year-to-date BTC yield climbing to 20.8%, Strategy’s capital model, now deeply intertwined with crypto-native metrics, suggests a long-term playbook that no longer mirrors traditional treasury management.

How Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury is redefining corporate finance

While other firms cautiously hedge with digital assets, Strategy has built a corporate identity around full-scale Bitcoin exposure. At $71.8 billion, Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings now rival the cash reserves of industrial giants, a reality that would have been unthinkable just five years ago.

The company’s latest $740 million purchase, executed near all-time highs, underscores a fundamental shift in how institutional players view Bitcoin: not as a speculative gamble, but as a structural hedge against monetary debasement.

Last week, Strategy’s internal analysis showed its Bitcoin trove would rank ninth among S&P 500 cash reserves, ahead of ExxonMobil ($67 billion) and just behind GM ($89 billion). That shift places Strategy in a rare position: a crypto-native firm valued not just on operating performance, but on treasury innovation.

The impact of this strategy is measurable. As of July 20, Strategy’s Bitcoin yield, an internal metric tracking BTC holdings against diluted share count, hit 20.8% for the year. The figure highlights how the company has leveraged dilution as a means to increase on-chain exposure.

Introduced in 2024, the BTC yield metric reflects what Strategy sees as the most accurate signal of its treasury performance in a world where fiat value is losing relevance.

While critics point to dilution risk, the company appears unfazed, treating shareholder capital as fuel for an asymmetric bet that’s paying off on paper: roughly $28 billion in unrealized BTC gains to date.