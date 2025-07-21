Chu Tianlong: Plan to provide cross-border settlement solutions combining stablecoins and SIM cards for partner banks

PANews reported on July 21 that Chu Tianlong held an online exchange meeting for investors. An institutional investor asked: What progress has the company made in the digital currency business in the first half of this year? Chu Tianlong replied that, first, the company's system development business related to digital currency has grown rapidly, and some system platforms have been delivered to a bank for operation; second, the company continues to consolidate its market position in advantageous fields such as digital currency hard wallets, issuance and acceptance terminals; third, it will work with outstanding partners to promote cooperation in the field of cross-border payments of digital RMB. In addition, the company seizes the industry opportunities brought about by the legalization of virtual asset transactions in Hong Kong, and plans to build an eSIM management platform for operators and provide cross-border settlement solutions combining stablecoins and SIM cards for cooperative banks. So far, the company's digital currency business revenue has increased to a certain extent compared with previous years, but it accounts for a relatively low proportion of the company's revenue.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

