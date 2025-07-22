Tron founder Justin Sun to join Blue Origin’s next spaceflight

Crypto.news
2025/07/22 01:12
Bluefin
BLUE$0,07731-4,62%
CROSS
CROSS$0,31621-0,63%
CreatorBid
BID$0,06605-12,70%
SUN
SUN$0,021388-1,84%

As Tron founder Justin Sun prepares to cross the Kármán line, he joins a diverse team of adventurers, philanthropists, and innovators, each with a story as compelling as his $28 million charity bid that first secured his seat.

On July 21, Blue Origin announced the crew for its upcoming New Shepard NS-34 mission, naming Tron founder Justin Sun among the six individuals set to cross the boundary of space.

The passenger list, ranging from a meteorologist to a venture capitalist, includes J.D. Russell, Arvi Bahal, Gökhan Erdem, Deborah Martorell and Lionel Pitchford.

Sun secured his seat back in 2021 with a $28 million bid. At the time, his identity remained undisclosed; now, nearly three years later, the blockchain entrepreneur is preparing to suit up for a flight that has evolved into a public milestone.

The mission, Blue Origin’s 14th human spaceflight and 34th overall, is scheduled for launch in the coming weeks, with a livestream to broadcast liftoff and a brief suborbital journey.

When Blue Origin’s NS-34 launches, Sun — an influential crypto mogul with close ties to the Trump administration — will be buckled in alongside scientists, philanthropists and adventurers, each with their own remarkable backstory.

The company’s official announcement tellingly referred to him as “H.E. Justin Sun,” nodding to his diplomatic credentials as much as his tech background. Blue Origin noted that Sun’s $28 million auction win sent 19 space education programs into orbit, from scholarships for future astronauts to fellowships for women in aerospace.

In his own words after the crew announcement, Sun kept the focus squarely on that bigger picture. There was no chest-thumping about joining the spacefaring elite:

https://twitter.com/justinsuntron/status/1947308659266187675

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million. The wallet currently holds a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,0222+1,60%
Ethereum
ETH$3 715,17-3,74%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:08
The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VisionGame
VISION$0,0002794-23,82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:45
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
MAY
MAY$0,05022-4,05%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,002649-14,71%
SOON
SOON$0,144-3,29%
FUNToken
FUN$0,011017-8,34%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001254-1,25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:33

Trending News

More

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved