5,855% Liquidation Imbalance Strikes Ethereum, But ETH Price Refuses to Break

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 07:50
Tuesday’s Ethereum trading session on the derivatives market was a bright display of how quickly leverage can tip the balance on orderbooks. According to CoinGlass, over the course of an hour, $2.87 million worth of ETH positions were liquidated, and almost 99% of that figure was longs.

Fresh data indicates $2.82 million in long liquidations, compared to just $48,160 in short once — that is a 5,855% imbalance, making this move stand out among other major cryptocurrencies.

This skew coincided with a visible spike on the one-minute price chart. ETH fell to around $4,328 before recovering almost immediately. Still, the decline was sufficient to trigger a flood of margin calls — mostly against long positions.

Ironically, the subsequent rebound pushed the price back above $4,350 per ETH within minutes. 

Source: CoinGlass

Overall, for the crypto market, a more balanced picture emerged, with Bitcoin logging total liquidations of around $511,000 and  Solana $537,000. Over 24 hours, liquidations reached $341.46 million, $139.91 million and $201.55 million in shorts and longs.

Ethereum (ETH) price reaction

Ethereum’s spot price stayed pretty steady around $4,353 at press time, which is up just over 1% on the day. The main message behind this event is still showing how quickly leverage can unwind during small price changes, even when the overall trend looks solid.

For ETH, this was more of a localized reset than a change in direction, but for someone, it was a loss of a substantial portion of the deposit.

Source: https://u.today/5855-liquidation-imbalance-strikes-ethereum-but-eth-price-refuses-to-break

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

Shiba Inu’s recent performance has traders bracing for a potential 25% decline by November, especially now that its technicals are hinting at mounting downside pressure. While SHIB struggles to hold key support, Layer Brett is gaining all the attention and deservedly, thanks to its highly successful presale. The big question now is: can LBRETT outshine [...] The post Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/10 08:00
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
