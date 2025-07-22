Coinbase launches Bitcoin, Ethereum perpetual futures in US

Crypto.news
2025/07/22
Coinbase has launched perpetual futures trading in the U.S., with eligible users in the country set to access two futures contracts as of July 21.

On Monday, the exchange said U.S. users can now trade perpetual derivatives via its Coinbase Financial Markets account, initially with access to nano Bitcoin Perpetual Futures (BTC-PERP) and nano Ether Perpetual Futures (ETH-PERP). 

The rollout of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated crypto perpetuals comes a few weeks after Coinbase announced plans to offer the product in the U.S. Customers looking to access the futures offering on Coinbase must have an account. This is where they will open a Coinbase Financial Markets account, the exchange said.

Perpetual futures make up 90% of trading volumes

Coinbase’s unveiling of the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) perks on the regulated platform adds to the growing resurgence of the crypto markets in the U.S. A lot of this has happened amid increased regulatory shift to a supportive environment, largely exemplified by the recent adoption of a major stablecoin bill.

Perpetual futures are a type of derivative contract that allows crypto traders to access higher-leverage trades but without the monthly expiration dates.

In crypto, perpetual futures trading accounts for almost 90% of trading volumes. While Coinbase’s international users have had access to the perps, the U.S. regulatory landscape meant the exchange could not offer it. The launch changes all that.

Apart from offering no monthly expirations, users can trade with up to 10x leverage and fees as low as 0.02%. 

Unlike traditional futures, which offer monthly or quarterly expiration dates, the perpetual futures on Coinbase will be long-dated and see users benefit from expiration dates of five years. The 10x leverage enables enhanced capital efficiency, allowing traders to increase their market exposure and positions.

While this is significant news for BTC and ETH traders, users should be aware of the risks associated with leveraged futures trading. As with any other market, a trade can work for or against a trader, with high leverage meaning increased risk of losses.

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million. The wallet currently holds a
PANews2025/08/01
The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
PANews2025/08/01
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
PANews2025/08/01

