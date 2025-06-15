Vietnam passes digital technology bill to legalize cryptocurrency, expected to take effect on January 1 next year

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, the Vietnamese National Assembly approved the Digital Technology Industry Act on June 14, which included digital assets in the regulatory scope. It is reported that the bill will take effect on January 1, 2026, recognizing encrypted assets and laying the foundation for broader digital innovation across Vietnam. It is reported that the bill divides digital assets into two categories: virtual assets and encrypted assets. Although both rely on encryption or digital technology for verification and transfer, neither includes securities, digital legal tender or other financial instruments. The current task of the regulator is to outline the specific business conditions, classification and supervision mechanisms for these types of assets.

