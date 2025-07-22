Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm's trial changes: defense considers filing for mistrial due to witness testimony

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm's lawyer is considering applying for a mistrial after expressing concerns about the government's evidence. Hanfeng Ling, a witness previously summoned by the prosecution, claimed that after he encountered a pig-killing scam in 2021, some of his funds were laundered through Tornado Cash, but the defense lawyer said after investigation that he could not track the relevant funds to the mixer. Ethereum security expert Taylor Monahan also posted on the X platform last weekend, saying that scammers would not use Tornado Cash, and elaborated on the reasons why the funds did not flow through the mixer, saying that the tracking process was chaotic and the funds did not involve Tornado Cash at all.

Storm's trial opened last week in a federal court in Manhattan. Storm was charged with conspiracy to launder money and violate sanctions for running Tornado Cash in 2023. If convicted of all charges, he could face up to 45 years in prison, and the defendant has pleaded not guilty.