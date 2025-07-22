A new wallet received another 25,213 ETH from FalconX, worth $94.67 million

PANews
2025/07/22 08:14
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02223+1.64%
Ethereum
ETH$3,705.33-4.08%

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received another 25,213 ETH (worth US$94.67 million) from FalconX.

In the past two days, the wallet has received a total of 72,333 ETH (worth $272 million).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million. The wallet currently holds a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0222+1.60%
Ethereum
ETH$3,715.17-3.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:08
The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002794-23.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:45
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
MAY
MAY$0.05022-4.05%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002649-14.71%
SOON
SOON$0.144-3.29%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011017-8.34%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:33

Trending News

More

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved