Fundstrat co-founder: ETH is expected to reach $10,000-15,000 by the end of the year and will become the blockchain favored by Wall Street

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk, on July 22, Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and chairman of Bitmine, said in an exclusive interview that Ethereum is becoming the preferred blockchain platform for Wall Street institutions, and its native token ETH is currently seriously underestimated. He predicted that ETH will break through $4,000 in the short term and is expected to reach the $10,000-15,000 range by the end of the year.

Lee pointed out that the explosive growth of stablecoins has brought a "ChatGPT moment" to cryptocurrencies, and Ethereum accounts for more than 50% of the global $250 billion stablecoin market and is the main hub for the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). He believes that Wall Street institutions prefer to choose public chains that operate in compliance and have scale effects, which gives Ethereum a significant advantage.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released
According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
