On-chain AI agent orchestration layer completes $6.5 million seed round of financing, led by CyberFund

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Chainwire, Questflow, the orchestration layer of the on-chain AI multi-agent economy, announced the completion of a US$6.5 million seed round of financing, led by CyberFund. Other investors participating in this round of financing include Delphi Labs, Systemic Ventures, Eden Block, White Star Capital, Web3.com, Animoca Brands, HashKey Capital, Wagmi Ventures, ElizaOS, Tezos Foundation and CatcherVC, as well as funding from Aptos, Coinbase Developer Platform and Virtuals Protocol.

Questflow is the orchestration layer for the multi-agent economy. It can orchestrate multiple AI agents to enable them to take actions autonomously and receive rewards on-chain. The Multi-Agent Orchestration Protocol (MAOP) developed by the company supports automated task execution across Web2 and Web3 applications and provides on-chain payment capabilities for AI agents. Currently, the protocol has cooperated with companies such as Google and Coinbase, and was previously selected for the Google for Startups program.