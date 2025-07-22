Web3 game studio Delabs Games raises $5.2 million in new funding, bringing total funding to $17.2 million

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Gamesbeat, Web3 game studio Delabs Games has raised a total of $17.2 million to date, including a recent round of $5.2 million in financing, which was combined with Series A financing led by Hashed, TON Ventures and Kilo Fund with additional support from strategic investors.

The new funding will drive the continued development of AI-enabled Web3 games through the AI game creation platform Verse8, and support the launch of Delabs Games' upcoming games. Delabs' latest game "Boxing Star X" has nearly 2 million users worldwide and recently climbed to 7th place in the DappRadar game rankings, surpassing games such as "Axie Infinity". The next major game "Ragnarok Libre" has exceeded 100,000 pre-registrations before its release.