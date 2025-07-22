Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$297 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 12 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 22 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$297 million yesterday (July 21, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$127 million. The current total net inflow of FETH in history has reached US$2.082 billion.

The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$102 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$8.157 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the 21Shares ETF CETH, with a daily net outflow of US$374,100. The current historical total net inflow of CETH has reached US$28.2611 million.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$19.595 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 4.32%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$7.785 billion.