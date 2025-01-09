Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.9)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/9 Update:

Conspiracy Plate $LLM: A fat version of ai16z, full of sarcasm, responsible for the day's laughter

$fatcoin faces $LLM, re-emerging the dispute between uppercase and lowercase Eliza

$CATG Ai-powered DEX trading platform

$Sola SOL personalized voice assistant

