Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$131 million yesterday, ending a 12-day streak of net inflows

PANews
2025/07/22 11:57
PANews reported on July 22 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$131 million yesterday (July 21, Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a daily net outflow of US$77.4553 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.843 billion.

The second is Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$36.745 million. The current total net outflow of GBTC in history has reached US$23.543 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$151.603 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.52%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.619 billion.

