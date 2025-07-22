Polymarket to resume U.S. operations following $112M acquisition of QCEX exchange

Crypto.news
2025/07/22 12:42
U Coin
U$0,011-1,96%

Polymarket is returning to the U.S. after closing a $112 million acquisition of QCEX, a derivatives exchange and clearinghouse licensed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The deal, announced July 21, grants Polymarket access to a fully regulated path back into the U.S. market after more than two years operating abroad due to regulatory hurdles. QCEX, based in Boca Raton, Florida, holds both a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization license.

By acquiring its parent company, Polymarket now inherits the regulatory infrastructure required to offer event-based markets in the U.S. in full compliance with federal derivatives law. This move represents a significant strategic shift for the company.

After a $1.4 million settlement with the CFTC, Polymarket was forced to block U.S. users in January 2022. The platform provided unregistered event-based binary options, which the agency classified as swaps. Many U.S. users continued to use VPNs to access the website even though they could only view markets in “read-only” mode.

Despite its U.S. regulatory exit, Polymarket has rapidly expanded globally and is now the largest prediction market platform in the world. Users have bet billions on political, cultural, and cryptocurrency-related outcomes over the last year, pushing the trading volume to nearly $15 billion. 

Its odds-based forecasts, particularly for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, gained traction as more accurate and real-time alternatives to traditional polling.

The acquisition follows news that the CFTC and U.S. Department of Justice had closed their investigations into Polymarket without filing charges earlier in July. That regulatory closure, combined with the QCEX deal, clears a path for the platform to legally serve U.S. users for the first time since 2021.

“Demand is greater than ever,” said Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan in the announcement. “Now, with the acquisition of QCEX, we are laying the foundation to bring Polymarket home.”

The return comes amid broader shifts in the U.S. regulatory environment. The CFTC, under new leadership, has shown openness to prediction markets. In addition, recent crypto legislation such as the GENIUS Act signals a more defined federal approach to digital asset platforms.

Still, there are some difficulties. Prediction markets may face opposition at the state level because some U.S. states consider them to be gambling. However, now that it has a regulated exchange under its control, Polymarket is in a better position than ever to negotiate that environment with more legal certainty.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million. The wallet currently holds a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,0222+1,60%
Ethereum
ETH$3 715,17-3,74%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:08
The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VisionGame
VISION$0,0002794-23,82%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:45
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
MAY
MAY$0,05022-4,05%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,002649-14,71%
SOON
SOON$0,144-3,29%
FUNToken
FUN$0,011017-8,34%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001254-1,25%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:33

Trending News

More

A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.

Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering

Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved