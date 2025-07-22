Kaito announces that its Web3 crowdfunding platform Capital Launchpad is now live

PANews reported on July 22 that Kaito, an AI-driven Web3 data provider, announced on the X platform that Capital Launchpad is now online and users can register on Yaps. A FAQ page has been added and will be updated based on the feedback and questions received. The financing cycle on Capital Launchpad includes the pre-commitment stage, commitment stage, review stage, optimization stage, and FCFS stage. Currently, the platform only supports USDC on Base, and participants must undergo KYC/AML review, and users in some countries are excluded.

Earlier news revealed that Kaito will launch the Web3 crowdfunding platform Capital Launchpad this week. The platform will allow users to participate in private token offerings and new project investments, using an allocation mechanism based on indicators such as social reputation and on-chain holdings to replace the traditional first-come, first-served model.