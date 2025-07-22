BNB Chain expands $100M incentive program with $25K TAG token buy from TaggerAI

Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:13
Particl
PART$0.1782-0.05%
Binance Coin
BNB$783.66-1.90%
BugsCoin
BGSC$0.005871-1.09%
Tagger
TAG$0.0007207+1.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01596-3.91%

As part of its upgraded $100 million incentive program, BNB Chain has acquired over 40 million TAG tokens from TaggerAI, building on earlier acquisitions of FAIR3 and BGSC.

BNB Chain (BNB) just announced that it had purchased over 40 million TAG tokens from TaggerAI for $25,000 as part of its upgraded $100 million incentive program.

This purchase marks a significant milestone in the evolution of BNB Chain’s incentive strategy. Last year, the Foundation piloted the program with the intention of fueling innovation and adoption across the BNB Chain network.

However, after three weeks and extensive feedback from the community and participating projects, it became clear that the existing model wasn’t generating the desired outcomes in traction or growth. In response, BNB Chain upgraded the $100M incentive program to feature direct token acquisition from projects with market caps above $1 million, daily trading volumes of at least $200,000, and active user engagement.

Token acquisitions are also extended to protocols with robust TVL metrics and those that meet the program’s security requirements.

TaggerAI, whose TAG tokens were just acquired, was launched in December last year, marking its entry into the BNB Chain ecosystem as a full-stack decentralized AI data solutions platform. It leverages blockchain to crowdsource, authenticate, and trade high-quality labeled datasets across industries using an open, permissionless workforce model.

The TAG token acquisition follows earlier purchases made under the revamped program, which include investments into FAIR3 and BGSC made just yesterday, as well as previous rounds involving SKYAI, AIOT, TST, Broccoli, and Mubarak.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round
Bitcoin
BTC$115,614.04-2.41%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:34
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MetYa
MET$0.1987+1.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:39
Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0006269+291.56%
Allo
RWA$0.003493+1.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:53

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 1, 2025)

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million