Quid Miner Launches Mobile App to Unlock Daily Cloud Mining for BTC, DOGE and XRP for Investors

CryptoNews
2025/07/22 19:10
RWAX
APP$0.003848-1.83%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.329-1.49%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08375-6.51%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20909-6.28%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000097-12.61%

As cryptocurrency continues its evolution into a mainstream financial asset class, a growing number of investors are turning to new strategies for generating yield – without the risks of high-frequency trading.

Addressing this demand, UK-based Quid Miner has launched a mobile-first cloud mining app that empowers users in over to earn crypto passively, directly from their smartphones.

A New Era of Mining Accessibility

Founded in 2010 and officially entering the cloud mining space in 2018, Quid Miner has built a compliant, global infrastructure with strategic mining centers in the U.S., Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan.

Users can now mine Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) without purchasing any hardware or writing a single line of code.

Why Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining enables users to lease computing power from professional mining farms. Instead of managing physical machines, Quid Miner users subscribe to automated contracts and receive daily earnings based on real-time performance.

This model is especially suited for those seeking passive income or long-term exposure to digital assets – without the headaches of technical maintenance or market timing.

Why It Matters Now

Amid rising inflation, volatile interest rates, and global economic uncertainty, many are seeking diversified, alternative income streams. Quid Miner offers a way to tap into the value creation of digital infrastructure without the learning curve of direct trading or staking.

The app’s AI engine automatically optimizes performance across multiple mining pools and supported coins.

Key Features at a Glance:

  1. AI Optimization Engine: Dynamically adjusts computing allocation to maximize returns
  2. Robust Security: McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensure real-time protection and encrypted transactions
  3. Multi-Coin, Multi-Chain Support: BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, LTC, SOL, BCH, and more
  4. Incentive System: Free $15 mining credit for new users, plus daily sign-in bonuses
  5. Mobile-First Design: Seamlessly mine, monitor, and manage operations via iOS or Android
  6. Sustainability Commitment: Fully powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact

Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner:

  1. Choose Quid Miner as your provider: Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free.
  2. Create an account: Sign up with your email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately.
  3. Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences.

Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount and period, and the return income will also vary. For more contracts, please log in to the official website.

About Quid Miner

Quid Miner is headquartered in Newbury, Berkshire, UK. It is a UK-regulated cloud mining platform that strictly adheres to international regulatory standards. Since 2018, Quid Miner has continued to expand its global layout and technical capabilities.

We always focus on compliance, user-centric design and global infrastructure, providing safe, efficient and convenient mining solutions to users in more than 180 countries.

With 24/7 multilingual support and a fully automated backend, Quid Miner is redefining what it means to be a participant in the digital economy. Ensure that global users enjoy an efficient mining experience.

Start mining smarter – securely, sustainably, and on your terms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round
Bitcoin
BTC$115,614.04-2.41%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:34
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MetYa
MET$0.1987+1.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:39
Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0006269+291.56%
Allo
RWA$0.003493+1.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:53

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 1, 2025)

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million