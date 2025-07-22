Archax acquires German digital asset firm DDA to expand European crypto ETP layout

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk , British digital asset exchange Archax will acquire German regulated crypto asset management company Deutsche Digital Assets ( DDA ) to strengthen its business layout in major European financial markets such as the UK, Germany and France. DDA currently manages approximately US$ 70 million in assets and focuses on distributing crypto exchange-traded products ( ETPs ) through European banks and asset management institutions. The acquisition will bring Archax new licenses such as portfolio management and investment consulting under the supervision of Germany's BaFin , enabling it to better serve EU institutional clients.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.