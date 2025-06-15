Ripple is expected to reach a settlement with the US SEC and seek a change of verdict from the judge. Lawyer predicts a 70% chance of success

PANews reported on June 15 that according to DL News, after nearly five years of litigation, Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission hope to reach a settlement, but they still need to convince Judge Analisa Torres to change her judgment and lift the ban on Ripple and reduce its $125 million fine to $50 million, arguing that "special circumstances" justify the request. Cryptocurrency lawyer John Deaton believes that Analisa Torres has a 70% chance of approving Ripple's victory, and the judge may be more inclined to a final judgment rather than another round of litigation.

