Falcon Finance withdraws all funds from centralized exchanges

Crypto.news
2025/07/22 20:28
Particl
PART$0.178--%

DWF Labs and Falcon Finance co-founder Andrei Grachev said that the team has chosen to withdraw all Falcon funds from centralized exchanges as a part of its risk management strategy.

In a recent post, Grachev delivered an update to the crypto space, stating that the team has moved all their crypto funds away from centralized exchanges due to security concerns. He claimed that they have an independent auditor who has signed an attestation letter to prove that the funds have been removed from CEXs.

“We moved all funds away from CEXes, got an attestation letter from the auditors that confirmed that,” said Grachev.

Additionally, the project plans to launch a new transparency page, which is expected to go live within this week. The team is currently working on the structure for the page, but the page will likely show movements of the project’s funds, crypto holdings and other transparency metrics.

Why is Falcon Finance departing from CEXs?

Falcon Finance’s decision to move all its funds away from centralized exchanges indicates a clear desire to strengthen its risk management strategies, transparency, and independence from CEXs.

Co-founder Andrei Grachev emphasized this shift alongside upcoming efforts to improve on-chain visibility through a dedicated transparency page. By removing assets from CEXs, Falcon mitigates custodial risks such as account freezes, hacks, or mismanagement, which have plagued centralized exchanges in the past.

This aligns with the protocol’s commitment to using only market-neutral strategies, avoiding directional trades entirely, and maintaining strict reserve backing for every USDf minted.

According to the published brief, Falcon’s reserves are overcollateralized at a ratio of 116%, with 89% held in stablecoins and Bitcoin (BTC). These reserves are also audited, which further underscores their commitment to transparency and sustainable growth.

Offloading funds from centralized exchanges allows them to hold these reserves on-chain, making it easier to publicly demonstrate proof of reserves and enable more efficient, transparent financial operations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Meteora has opened the first quarter points query

Meteora has opened the first quarter points query

PANews reported on July 31st that Solana's ecosystem liquidity protocol, Meteora, has officially opened its first quarter points inquiry, with the first quarter snapshot taken on June 30th. Meteora's second
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1969+1.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000133-6.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 23:08
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 31st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $385 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $85.1535 million
Share
PANews2025/07/31 23:30
World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

TACEO announced that it has completed a $5.5 million seed funding round led by Archetype VC, which included a16z and other major firms. What will the funds be used for? According to the press release sent to crypto.news, the capital…
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0007209-1.63%
Major
MAJOR$0.16349+0.20%
SEED
SEED$0.001057-1.02%
VinuChain
VC$0.00469-4.86%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000043+22.85%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:00

Trending News

More

Meteora has opened the first quarter points query

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook