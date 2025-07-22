The market value of narrative token DORA has exceeded US$400 million, and the number of addresses holding DORA has reached a new high of 82,000.

PANews
2025/07/22 20:30
PANews reported on July 22 that according to GMGN data, the market value of DORA, a community-driven asset built on BNB Chain, has exceeded US$400 million today, and is now reported at about US$285 million. The 24-hour trading volume exceeded US$5.7 million, and the number of currency holding addresses exceeded 82,000, all of which set a record high. DORA is based on the concept of "narrative is power, consensus is equity", and is regarded as one of the most representative structured assets in 2025 due to its unique logical structure and decentralized chip mechanism. Some people believe that the rise of DORA is not a short-term emotional fluctuation, but a long-term construction result of entering the mainstream market with "power structure + logical system" under the Narrative Token craze.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

