Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available

PANews reported on July 22 that Sonic Labs published a post on the X platform saying that the first season of Sonic airdrop has officially started. Users can now claim 25% of the allocated shares, and the remaining 75% will be released linearly in the form of NFTs and gradually opened through the PaintSwap order book. The official specially reminded that this airdrop is based on the Sonic mainnet whitelist event and has nothing to do with pre-sales or TGE.

In addition, according to Andre Cronje, Sonic Labs also destroyed all 1,866,256.59 $S tokens it received from the airdrop, with a total value of $754,902.66 at current prices.