Vitalik: The paradox of utilitarianism is that the setting of "utility is infinite" does not match the upper limit of human emotions

PANews reported on July 22 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin wrote on a social media platform that the reason why many paradoxes of utilitarianism are confusing is that its "unlimited utility" setting conflicts with human emotional mechanisms. He pointed out that humans actually have an upper limit to their positive and negative emotional experience of a situation, so the "unlimited utility" assumption in theoretical models is often contrary to intuition.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.