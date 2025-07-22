SharpLink flexes treasury muscle with massive ETH buy, outmaneuvers rival BitMine

Crypto.news
2025/07/22 23:39
Ethereum
ETH$3,689.56-4.42%

The public ETH leaderboard is shifting weekly. SharpLink’s latest accumulation spree pushes it back ahead of BitMine, but the treasury war shows no signs of cooling off.

On July 22, SharpLink Gaming announced it had purchased 79,949 Ether (ETH) over the previous week, restoring its position as the world’s largest corporate ETH holder with a total of 360,807 tokens, valued at approximately $1.3 billion.

The purchase, executed at an average price of $3,238 per ETH adds up to roughly $259 million, marking SharpLink’s largest single-week Ethereum purchase since launching its digital treasury strategy in early June. The company said it funded the purchase through its At-The-Market facility, which still holds an additional $96.6 million earmarked for future ETH acquisitions.

SharpLink’s latest move comes just days after BitMine Immersion Technologies briefly overtook SharpLink with a $1 billion ETH position, highlighting the escalating competition among public companies to dominate Ethereum’s liquid supply.

SharpLink’s billion-dollar Ethereum bet

SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation of Ethereum can be seen as a calculated financial strategy with roots in both market dynamics and regulatory tailwinds.

The company’s treasury now holds 360,807 ETH, representing a 29% weekly increase and pushing its ETH concentration metric to 3.06, up 53% since launching its digital asset strategy in June.

At the core of this strategy lies a dual approach: capitalizing on Ethereum’s price efficiency while participating in its proof-of-stake ecosystem.

According to the press release, SharpLink has already earned 567 ETH in staking rewards since June 2, demonstrating how the company monetizes its holdings beyond simple appreciation.

The timing of SharpLink’s accumulation spree coincides with a pivotal moment for institutional crypto adoption. The recent signing of the Genius Act has alleviated critical regulatory uncertainties that previously deterred many corporations from participating.

Lubin hailed the legislation as transformative, noting it creates “a more supportive environment for companies like SharpLink to not only operate and grow, but also to harness the full potential of Ethereum.”

The coming weeks will test whether SharpLink can maintain its lead in the corporate ETH race, particularly as competitors like BitMine continue their own accumulation strategies.

But with regulatory winds at its back and a clearly defined treasury approach, SharpLink has positioned itself as a case study in how public companies might integrate digital assets into their long-term financial planning. The billion-dollar question now isn’t whether corporate ETH holdings will grow, but what new strategies will emerge as this trend matures.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

According to a report by PANews on August 1st, following today's Bitcoin price correction, AguilaTrades' $400 million long position in BTC was completely liquidated half an hour ago. This round
Bitcoin
BTC$115,614.04-2.41%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:34
Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him
MetYa
MET$0.1987+1.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:39
Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0006269+291.56%
Allo
RWA$0.003493+1.01%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 09:53

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades faces another $400 million loss, with all BTC long positions forced to close.

Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 1, 2025)

Trader 0xCB92 shorted Ethereum with high leverage, making a profit of over $3.7 million