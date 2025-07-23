a16z leads $15 million seed round for Poseidon to advance decentralized data layer for AI

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block , the well-known venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz ( a16z ) led a $ 15 million seed round of financing for the AI decentralized data layer project Poseidon . Poseidon is built on the Story Protocol and aims to unlock high-quality training data for the "next generation of physical AI . " It is reported that Poseidon was incubated by the Story team and is committed to solving the problem of obtaining high-quality, available and legally authorized training data in the AI field. Chris Dixon , founder of a16z Crypto , said that Poseidon 's decentralized data layer will establish a new economic foundation for the Internet, incentivizing creators and suppliers to provide diverse data inputs for the next generation of intelligent systems. The project will provide AI developers with IP- safe, legal and compliant access to training data through the Story protocol's programmable intellectual property layer and immutable registry.