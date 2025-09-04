6 Best Crypto Presales to Buy in September 2025

With SUBBD, creators can use features like AI-generated profiles, video editors, and livestream tools, while fans can get access to exclusive content and loyalty rewards through token ownership. Holders also get voting rights on future updates, making the platform community-driven.

Since its launch, the presale has already raised over $1.09 million, with tokens currently priced around $0.056325. The token will be used for subscriptions, premium AI features, and custom requests from creators, with extra multipliers’ reward for those who hold long-term. The team also aims to roll out beta versions of the platform this year, followed by listings on major exchanges.

Overall, with AI-focused tokens performing strongly in 2025, SUBBD’s mix of fan ownership and creator tools offers strong growth potential of 50x to 100x, making it a top choice for those who are looking to invest in crypto presales.

Snorter is a new presale project that mixes meme coin appeal with real trading tools. The token powers a Telegram-based bot that is designed to make trading Solana tokens easier and safer.

With this bot, users can automate buys and sells, set stop losses, and manage trades directly from Telegram. The project also plans to expand to Ethereum, Polygon, Base, and BNB in the near future.

Crucially, Snorter’s features go beyond simple trading. The bot includes advanced charts, copy trading, and protection against MEV, rug pulls, and honeypot issues that many traders face in crypto. This makes it attractive to beginners as well as experienced Solana users. Additionally, token holders benefit from reduced trading fees, governance rights, and referral bonuses.

Currently, the presale has raised over $3.6 million, indicating strong investor interest in this token. One $SNORT is priced at $0.1033 per token, and it can be purchased in exchange for various cryptos or directly through a debit/credit bank card.

With trading bots growing in popularity and demand, Snorter could see strong adoption, making it one of the best crypto presales to buy in September. Its Telegram-first approach makes it easy to use, giving $SNORT solid growth potential in the current market.

Crypto Presale Explained – What is a Crypto Presale?

A crypto presale is an early-stage fundraising event where projects sell tokens to investors before public launch or exchange listing, typically at discounted prices to build capital and community.

Crypto presales have now become a common way to fund new ideas, from Layer 2 scaling solutions to AI-driven platforms, and billions of dollars are raised every year through this method. While presales give small investors a chance to get in early, they also carry risks, such as uncertain project delivery or stricter regulations. So, it is always important to do proper research before investing.

Crypto Presale – Benefits and Risks

Here are some of the benefits and risks of investing in a crypto presale:

Benefits (Pros):

Here are the pros of investing in a crypto presale:

Early Access and Discounts

One of the biggest advantages of presales is the ability to buy tokens at much lower prices than the public launch. Discounts can range from 50% to 90%, giving early buyers the chance to see major gains if the token performs well.

High Staking Rewards

Many presale projects offer very high staking rewards to attract investors. Annual Percentage Yields (APYs) can often exceed 1,000%, which allows holders to grow their balance quickly before the token hits major exchanges. These rewards not only increase the number of tokens you own but also encourage long-term holding.

Community and Utility Perks

Presales often come with special perks for investors, such as governance rights, exclusive airdrops, and early access to new features. These benefits help build strong communities and make investors feel more involved in the project’s growth.

Support Innovative Projects

Investing in presales also means supporting new and creative ideas in crypto, such as meme coins, DeFi platforms, or AI tools, giving small investors the chance to back the next big trend.

Diversification

Finally, presales allow investors to spread their money across new and emerging sectors. This diversification helps reduce risk and increases the chance of catching the next big winner before it goes mainstream.

Risks (Cons):

Here are the key cons of investing in crypto presales:

High Volatility and Scams

Crypto presales can be very risky because many projects later turn out to be scams, rug pulls, and honeypots, where developers disappear with investors’ money. Each year, billions of dollars are lost this way, so even if a project looks promising, prices can swing wildly once tokens go live, leaving some investors with huge losses.

Illiquidity

Another big issue is that presale tokens are often locked until the project lists on an exchange. This means investors cannot sell or trade them right away. In many cases, token launches get delayed, and investors are forced to wait much longer than expected, which can tie up funds they may need for other opportunities.

Regulatory Uncertainty

In countries like the United States, the SEC may classify presale tokens as securities, and if that happens, projects can face lawsuits or be banned from exchanges. This creates uncertainty and may affect the long-term value or accessibility of the token.

Project Failure

Even without scams, most presale projects fail due to poor execution, weak teams, or lack of adoption. Reports show that more than 90% of new tokens never succeed, and this is why checking audits, partnerships, and team credibility is important before investing.

Here’s What You Need to Check When Investing in a Crypto Presale

Before you invest your money into a crypto presale, it’s important to do proper research, because many projects look exciting, but only a few deliver on their promises. Here are some of the key things to check when investing in a crypto presale:

Whitepaper

The whitepaper is the project’s guidebook. A good one explains what problem the project solves, how the token works, and how supply is managed. If the document is vague, plagiarized, or avoids technical details, that’s a red flag.

Roadmap

A roadmap shows the project’s plan and timeline. So, look for clear milestones such as testnet launches, CEX or DEX listings, staking releases, or mobile app launches, and avoid roadmaps that promise too much in a short time because they’re usually unrealistic.

Team

The team’s credibility is very important. So, even if they remain anonymous, check for signs of experience like past projects, verified LinkedIn profiles, or well-known advisors, because projects with skilled developers or partnerships with recognized firms tend to inspire more trust.

Tokenomics

Another thing to check when investing in a crypto presale is tokenomics because fair token distribution helps protect investors. Also, check for mechanisms like token burns or staking rewards that add value to holders.

Audits

Smart contract audits by firms like CertiK or PeckShield show the project is taking security seriously, and a lack of these audits increases the risk of hacks or scams.

Community and Partnerships

A strong community on Telegram or X, with active discussions and at least several thousand members, can indicate healthy interest. Additionally, partnerships with wallets, exchanges, or DeFi platforms add legitimacy and potential reach to the project.

Presale Metrics

Check how much money has already been raised, token price progression, and lockup rules. Use tools like Etherscan to verify transactions and ensure transparency.

Final Word

In sum, September 2025 is filled with exciting crypto presales like Best Wallet Token, Pepenode, Bitcoin Hyper, MaxiDoge, SUBBD, and Snorter, which give early investors a chance to buy early before listings on major exchanges.

Many of these projects combine memes, AI, and scaling solutions, which could deliver huge profits if successful. But there are also big risks involved because some tokens might be scams, lose value quickly, or never take off.

To stay safe, focus on the tokens on our list, which have real use cases, proper audits, and active communities. It is best to start with small investments, follow updates on Telegram or X, and always do your own research.

